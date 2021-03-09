Timothy Gerald Arnold Sells 7,000 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $199,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:UNM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.50. 3,463,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,895. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

