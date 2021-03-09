Timothy L. Schmidt Sells 5,000 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PRU stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.22. 92,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

