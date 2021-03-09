Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Trading Up 16.7%

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 2,123,928 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,417,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The firm has a market capitalization of $221.11 million, a PE ratio of 202.00 and a beta of 3.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Titan Medical by 149.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Q Capital Solutions purchased a new stake in Titan Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Medical by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Titan Medical by 170.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

