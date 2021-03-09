TitanSwap Hits Market Cap of $54.59 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $54.59 million and $3.32 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001885 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00057021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $426.10 or 0.00785761 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00009271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00026892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00065809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00030505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

