Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.94 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 144,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,352,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

TLSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of $186.24 million, a P/E ratio of -96.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 337,508 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

