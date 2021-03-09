TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMXXF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TMX Group from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TMX Group from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised TMX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of TMXXF stock opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average is $99.75. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $109.85.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

