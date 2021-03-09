Tokenomy Hits Market Cap of $8.78 Million (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Tokenomy token can currently be purchased for $0.0439 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. Tokenomy has a total market cap of $8.78 million and $415,879.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00057384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.21 or 0.00787784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00027206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00065789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00030449 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Tokenomy Token Profile

TEN is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tokenomy’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenomy

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

