Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) versus NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Critical Comparison

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) and Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

NI has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokio Marine has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NI and Tokio Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI 12.22% 11.39% 6.25% Tokio Marine 3.73% 6.66% 0.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NI and Tokio Marine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $270.78 million 1.49 $26.40 million N/A N/A Tokio Marine $50.28 billion 0.72 $2.39 billion $3.53 14.72

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than NI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.0% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of NI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NI and Tokio Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A Tokio Marine 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

NI beats Tokio Marine on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota, Nevada, Arizona, and Illinois. The company's products include multi-peril crop, crop hail, private passenger automobile, farm owners, homeowners, and commercial property and liability insurance policies, as well as non-standard automobile insurance products. It distributes its insurance products through independent producers and independent agents. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

