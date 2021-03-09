Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,407 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors owned about 0.11% of Toll Brothers worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers stock traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $56.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 529,719 shares of company stock worth $28,241,589. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.