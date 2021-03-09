Tornado Cash One Day Volume Reaches $7.95 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $55.62 million and $7.95 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $163.91 or 0.00302261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $276.88 or 0.00510588 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.46 or 0.00069070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00053712 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00077319 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $285.87 or 0.00527155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00077081 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 339,331 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

