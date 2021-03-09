Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 12,136 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.8% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $34,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

ACN stock traded up $4.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $253.89. The company had a trading volume of 49,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,362. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.54. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The firm has a market cap of $167.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total value of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,164.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.