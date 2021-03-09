Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 12,575 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $4.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.89. 14,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

