Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 18,290 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 240.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 322.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX traded up $4.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $209.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

