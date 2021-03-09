Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 2,398 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,314 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $16,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,776 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,182,017 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,024,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.75. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $363.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

