Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 25,012 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 165,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,107,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $65,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 100,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 103,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 33,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,671,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.68. 938,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,352,711. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

