Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 26,365 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,365 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after buying an additional 2,406,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,652,000 after purchasing an additional 426,045 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,439,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,650,000 after purchasing an additional 200,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

ABBV traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.52. The stock had a trading volume of 168,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,542. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a market cap of $189.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,357 shares of company stock valued at $24,167,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.