Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 965 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,190 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,952 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,533.3% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $531.77.

ADBE traded down $7.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $433.18. The company had a trading volume of 90,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,288. The company has a market cap of $207.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $474.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $481.81.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock worth $53,715,598 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

