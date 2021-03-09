Tower Bridge Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 1.9% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors owned 0.07% of IQVIA worth $22,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $5.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.91. 15,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,528. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.27. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist boosted their price target on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.