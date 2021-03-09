Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 2,559 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group accounts for about 1.5% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors owned 0.13% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $18,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in J. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

J stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,930. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.79. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $120.44.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

J has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

