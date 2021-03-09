Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 25,920 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 52,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 119,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 647,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,134,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.21. 338,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,817,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average is $69.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -549.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.