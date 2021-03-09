Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 3,477 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 671.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 59,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 33,927 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.65. 71,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $120.53. The company has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.11.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

