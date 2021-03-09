Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 9,527 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,527 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $156.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.74. The stock has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -784.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $11,101,287.99. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,429 shares of company stock valued at $19,569,387. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

