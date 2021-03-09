Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,511 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,575 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,750,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,164,000 after buying an additional 386,100 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,576,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,549,000 after acquiring an additional 917,853 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,265,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,761,000 after purchasing an additional 78,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,521,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,128,000 after purchasing an additional 178,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 293,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,571,578. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.35.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

