Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 1.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $13,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,839 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,936 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.58. The company had a trading volume of 57,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.07. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $187.27. The firm has a market cap of $106.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,514,868 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

