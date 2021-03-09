Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in AON were worth $12,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 9.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AON by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AON by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.86.

AON stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.84. 29,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,498. Aon Plc has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $235.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.07.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.07%.

AON declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

