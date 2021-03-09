Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 125.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Security National Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $230.35. The stock had a trading volume of 71,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,106. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

