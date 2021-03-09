Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,794 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 250,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 110,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,529,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Intel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,027,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,194,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Intel by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,989 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,157,883. The stock has a market cap of $247.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.