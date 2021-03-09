Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Raymond James were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after buying an additional 591,090 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 512.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,751,000 after buying an additional 537,602 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 232,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 145,106 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,286,000 after buying an additional 103,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 79,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 55,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $481,554.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,354 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,442.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,342 shares of company stock worth $26,669,433 over the last quarter. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $116.00. 1,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.85. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $124.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

