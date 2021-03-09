Tower Bridge Advisors Has $11.56 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,936 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Shares of KO stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.11. The company had a trading volume of 595,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,154,516. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

