Tower Bridge Advisors Has $15.25 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up approximately 1.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,925,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

