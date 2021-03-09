Tower Bridge Advisors Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

NYSE NSC traded up $5.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,072. The company has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $264.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

