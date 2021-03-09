Tower Bridge Advisors Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 25.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in IHS Markit by 6.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 6.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHS Markit stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.07. The stock had a trading volume of 53,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,795. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.05. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $101.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares in the company, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

