Tower Bridge Advisors Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,471. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

