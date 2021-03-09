Tower Bridge Advisors Has $8.78 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Chevron by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 703,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,376,000 after acquiring an additional 202,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 158,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.77. The company had a trading volume of 596,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,992,363. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $211.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.