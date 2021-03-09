Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $149.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,242. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $114.18 and a 52 week high of $180.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,562. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

