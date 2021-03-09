Tower Bridge Advisors Increases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $13,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 18,075 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1,021.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,956 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 33,662 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.5% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 50.0% in the third quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,347,476 shares of company stock valued at $359,991,741. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.69. 584,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,043,787. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.24. The stock has a market cap of $745.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

