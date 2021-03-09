Tower Bridge Advisors Lowers Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 62.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 358,598 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 36,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Piper Sandler cut shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.78 on Monday, reaching $21.44. 564,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,784,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.38. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

