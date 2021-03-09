Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 18,739 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 53.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,659 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,739 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 95,223 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,527,271 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $495,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,834 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 64,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.11. 55,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,156,718. The company has a market cap of $207.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.94. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

