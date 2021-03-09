Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 26,690 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $19,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.74.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $71.72. The stock has a market cap of $208.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.