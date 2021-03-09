Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 2,945 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Novartis were worth $13,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,967,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 77,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Novartis stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.45. 35,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,575. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.92. The firm has a market cap of $193.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

