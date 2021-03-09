Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 31,744 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 148.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,744 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 53,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,844,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 2,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.37.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,065,840. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

