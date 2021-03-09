Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 6,620 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 23,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 205,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 47,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 741.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,311 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 142,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.69. 117,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,385. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.