Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 353,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after purchasing an additional 33,444 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 293,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after buying an additional 184,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.96. 1,932,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,577,615. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $61.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $258.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.72.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

