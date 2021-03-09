Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,940 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 196,849 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,474 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 43,227 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,308 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.06. 1,433,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,265,066. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $55.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $252.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie raised their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

