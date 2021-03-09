Tower Bridge Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,767 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $9,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,609 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,576,892,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $391,723,000 after buying an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,539,000 after acquiring an additional 213,822 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.46. 50,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,366. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

