Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,089 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $16,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 48.9% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

Danaher stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.90. The stock had a trading volume of 32,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,394. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.86. The company has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

