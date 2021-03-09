Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,305 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,388,828,000 after buying an additional 806,284 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,402,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 100.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 420,801 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,920,000 after purchasing an additional 413,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,950,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,017,186,000 after purchasing an additional 207,918 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO traded up $3.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $291.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.95. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $305.95. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.