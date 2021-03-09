Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 13,489 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,489 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,868 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 382.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 921,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 730,718 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after buying an additional 535,699 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,671,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,540,000. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 81,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,877. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

