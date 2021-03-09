Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,371 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 32.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.21. 12,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,044. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $93.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is 28.89%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

