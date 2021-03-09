Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 1,752 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $16,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total transaction of $6,442,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,136 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.15. The stock had a trading volume of 17,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.96 and its 200 day moving average is $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.55.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

